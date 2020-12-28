 Skip to main content
Cattle

Last week's trade was reported in all plains regions at $110 live and $172 dressed. Prices were $2 higher live and $4-6 higher dressed as packers anticipate some mud in the north. This week will feature another holiday shortened week and beginning asking prices will be higher according to The Cattle Report.

We traded some $110 cattle last week, and it was thin given the holiday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were up 0.74% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.96%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.06%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.47% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.10%. European stock markets traded in the green Monday with Frankfurt's DAX 30 crossing the 13,800 mark for the first time, supported by the launch of Europe's cross-border vaccination programme and relief for a Brexit deal. The official announcement of a post-Brexit trade deal was made after markets closed on December 24th. The Shanghai Composite Index ended almost flat on Monday, after reports that the People’s Bank of China summoned Ant executives on Saturday and ordered them to formulate a rectification plan and an implementation timetable of its business, including its credit, insurance and wealth management services.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.12%, EUR/USD was up 0.56% and USD/JPY was up 0.36%.

Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.37%, and February gasoline is up 0.23%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

