Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higheron Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down $1.11 to $272.36.
  • Select was down $1.34 to $259.37.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska 5,153 head were sold dressed at $226.15 to $228 and 1,460 head were sold live at $142.88 to $144.50. In Iowa/Minnesota 2,726 head were sold live at $143.42 to $144 and 3,032 were sold dressed at $225 to $226.41.

The rally in the market over the past few weeks is impressive in a period of increasing beef production, according to The Hightower Report.

The winter storm moving across the country may impact cattle operations and with a lot of calves on the ground that could be a concern, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

