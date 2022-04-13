Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higheron Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.11 to $272.36.
- Select was down $1.34 to $259.37.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska 5,153 head were sold dressed at $226.15 to $228 and 1,460 head were sold live at $142.88 to $144.50. In Iowa/Minnesota 2,726 head were sold live at $143.42 to $144 and 3,032 were sold dressed at $225 to $226.41.
The rally in the market over the past few weeks is impressive in a period of increasing beef production, according to The Hightower Report.
The winter storm moving across the country may impact cattle operations and with a lot of calves on the ground that could be a concern, according to Total Farm Marketing.