Cattle futures were mixed yesterday “with some buying strength in the front end of the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. Cash markets are “mostly steady” compared to last week at $119 in the south and $191 for dressed in the north, but overall was “still disappointing,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Markets will be looking this morning’s export sales report for direction going into the weekend, Total Farm Marketing said, as the market waits for Friday afternoon’s Cattle on Feed report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.12% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.79%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.83%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.99% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.46%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.11% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.19%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.21%, EUR/USD was up 0.20% and USD/JPY was down 0.22%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 46 cents (0.73%), and July gasoline is down 0.96%.