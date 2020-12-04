There has been very small incremental improvements of cattle prices during November when box prices surged over $30 hundredweight, according to The Cattle Report.
Steer carcass weights fell 7 pounds in the latest week to 923 pounds, Allendale said. Heifers rose 1 pound to 847.
The cattle market saw some big losses yesterday. Spot feeder cattle prices were down $2 in some places, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.29% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.17%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.32%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.05% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.75. European stock markets traded slightly higher on Friday, helped by better-than-expected Germany factory orders data and news about Poland showing willingness to find a solution that would allow an agreement to be reached on the EU's €1.8 trillion stimulus package. The announcement came after top EU Commission officials said there would be some form of cooperation between the 25 other countries if Poland and Hungary maintained their veto to the EU budget and recovery fund. The Shanghai Composite gained 2.45 points or 0.07% to 3444.58 on Friday, trading near 34-month highs while gaining 0.8% for the week. Investors remained cautious as the U.S. department of defense designated another four Chinese companies as owned or controlled by the country’s military, taking the total number of such blacklisted firms to 35. A recent executive order by President Donald Trump will prevent US investors from buying securities of these companies starting late next year. In a rare public warning, the US’s director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe, said overnight that China posed the greatest threat to America.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.11%, EUR/USD was up 0.13% and USD/JPY was up 0.14%.
Energy: JanuaryWTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.85%, and January gasoline is up 0.88%.