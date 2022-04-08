Cattle futures finished mixed to mostly higher on Thursday, as additional short covering brought some more price recovery to the markets, especially deferred contracts, said Scott Masters of Total Farm Marketing. The cash market has stayed light this week, with little business again on Thursday, and likely wrapped up for the week. On the week, the market has marked most trade at $138 and $222 dress trade, fully steady with last week.
The cattle market was a mixed bag yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Cash cattle improved a little bit.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.13% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.43%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.92%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.05% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.82%. European equity markets advanced more than 1% on Friday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index attempting to end a volatile week in positive territory led by financials and auto stocks as all major sectors were in the green. Germany's DAX was up almost 1.5%, snapping a 3-day losing streak but was still on course for an over 1% weekly loss. Investors continue to digest a more hawkish Fed and prospects of tighter monetary policy around the world, concerns over an economic slowdown amid surging inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine which is far from over. Meanwhile, traders will keep a close eye on the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday with polls showing far-right Le Pen closing in on Macron. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% to close at 3,252 while the Shenzhen Component lost 0.1% to 11,959 in mixed trade on Friday, but with both indexes ending the week lower, as concerns over the economic fallout from China’s Covid lockdowns outweighed expectations of additional policy support. Weak manufacturing and services activity data raised hopes for further monetary easing, with investors expecting a 10 basis point rate cut to key policy loan rates and a potential reduction in the reserve requirement ratio in the second quarter. Investors also grappled with the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening plans to combat surging inflation, as well as the war in Ukraine which exacerbated supply-side issues.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.08%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was up 0.14%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.56%, and May gasoline is up 0.01%.