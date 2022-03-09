Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 26 cents to $252.70/cwt.
- Select down 15 cents to $244.79/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA 5,034 sold live at $138-140 and 12,321 head sold dressed at $220-222. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,024 sold live at $138-141 and 2,544 head sold dressed at $219-220.
Cattle was high early, but dropped as the day went on. The Hightower Report said this was still an “inside trading session,” and the surge in the U.S. stock market is leaving optimism for traders.
However, there are still concerns as demand could take a hit with “record high food and energy prices” eating into consumer’s income, The Hightower report said.