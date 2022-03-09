 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 26 cents to $252.70/cwt.
  • Select down 15 cents to $244.79/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA 5,034 sold live at $138-140 and 12,321 head sold dressed at $220-222. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,024 sold live at $138-141 and 2,544 head sold dressed at $219-220.

Cattle was high early, but dropped as the day went on. The Hightower Report said this was still an “inside trading session,” and the surge in the U.S. stock market is leaving optimism for traders.

However, there are still concerns as demand could take a hit with “record high food and energy prices” eating into consumer’s income, The Hightower report said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Flooding in Australia’s key cattle-producing areas could cause significant death loss and may be seen as bullish longer term for the beef mark…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market is still considered in a long-term uptrend but is searching for a near-term low, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketin…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

The cash cattle trade is being watched closely this week, with larger supply of heavy weight cattle acting as a limit on the market, Total Far…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

For the Cattle on Feed report Friday, placements for the month of January came in at 98.8% of last year as compared with the average trade exp…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Demand worries are pressuring the cattle market “as consumer inflation and potential tighter consumer flow could limit beef demand,” Total Far…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle markets overall are still in an uptrend, the market has experienced a pullback and is searching for a near-term low, said Matthew Strel…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News