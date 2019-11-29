Allendale noted lawmakers in the EU approved an increase in U.S. beef imports on Thursday. That could likely ease tensions between the two sides, according to Reuters.
"The supply fundamentals are shifting to a more negative tone and beef prices are beginning to slip," The Hightower Report said. However, the funds are remaining aggressive buyers and cash cattle remains in an uptrend, they noted.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.18% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.35%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.18%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.23% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.24%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.22% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.49%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.15%, EUR/USD was down 0.15% and USD/JPY was up 0.12%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 57 cents (1.00%), and January gasoline is down 0.93%.