Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $3.80 to $280.73/cwt.
- Select was 23 cents lower to $258.10.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 110 head sold live for $157, and 354 head sold dressed for $251-252. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,105 head sold live for $158, and 341 head sold dressed for $252-254.
“Both live and feeder cattle are trading lower with feeders taking the brunt of the selling as corn moves higher and boxed beef declined,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Feedlots have put out some offers in the South that are between 1 and 2 dollars higher which gives some optimism. Boxed beef has been on a steady climb higher but may be reaching a threshold for consumers.”
An agreeable forecast should bode well for cattle weight gains. “The weather over the next week or more looks favorable for good weight gains,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $283.36, down $1.17 on the day.”