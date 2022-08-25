 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up 71 cents to $263.54/cwt.
  • Select was 8 cents lower to $237.54.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 865 head sold live for $144, and 101 head sold dressed for $230. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 647 head sold live for $146-148, and 159 head sold dressed for $230.

“A weaker price action in the corn market and the strong cash market supported the feeder market overall,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…The cattle market looks supported by the fundamentals and the longer-term view still looks friendly, but the market may be seeing some seasonal weakness which could limit the near-term view, but the uptrend is still intact.”

“Weekly export sales data was negative, but our confidence level that the data is correct is low, as the USDA has changed reporting methods,” the Hightower Report said. We will update when are confidence level improves. U.S. beef export sales for week ending Aug. 18 came in at -1,500 tonnes (cancellations) compared with the average of the previous four weeks of 17,800 tonnes.”

