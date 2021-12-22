 Skip to main content
February live cattle, at $136.925 have erased a week-long down-trend to climb back above the contract’s 50-day moving average and potentially complete a retracement pullback from the Nov. 29 contract high, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. March Feeders, at $161.825 are exhibiting a similar pattern while flirting with the contract’s 50-day moving average.

Omicron appears more transmissible but less destructive. The impact of the new surge on beef demand is unknown, according to The Cattle Report.

Outside markets

Stocks: January E-mini S&Ps were up 0.03% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.23%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.18%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.17% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.18. European stock indices lost their momentum to trade almost flat on Wednesday, as the global rebound of last session falters over uncertainty about the omicron coronavirus variant, the US spending bill, and a worrying backdrop of rising inflation rates. On the pandemic front, Portugal introduced new restrictions on the service sector, closing nightclubs and daycares and lowering the maximum capacity at commercial venues, whilst France mulls extending vaccine mandate to workplaces. Meanwhile, ECB’s board member Isabel Schnabel said inflation will remain high for a certain period but it will ease through the course of 2022. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.07% to close at 3,623 while the tech-focused Shenzhen Component Index gained 0.7% to 14,791 on Wednesday, as traders rushed to unwind short bets in battered Chinese technology and other growth stocks heading into the year-end. Improved risk appetite and policy support expectations also lifted investor sentiment.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.018%, EUR/USD was up 0.19% and USD/JPY was up 0.16%.

Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.39%, and gasoline is up 0.03%.

