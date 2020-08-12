The weekly slaughter weights tell the full story of the current condition of fed cattle supplies. The gap between weights this year and last has been narrowing but weight still remain some 25 pounds over last year resulting in lots of extra tonnage on the market, according to The Cattle Report.
Cash cattle has been on fire of late. $105 was noted in the North and $103 in the South. These are the best prices since early June, Allendale said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.70% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.33%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.37%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.09% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.28%. European stocks were mixed on Wednesday with the DAX 30 falling slightly and other European bourses extending gains to new three-week highs. News about a potential coronavirus vaccine from Russia offered some support, while doubts arose whether the US will be able to reach an agreement on a new coronavirus aid package. On the corporate front, Freenet shares jumped on reports that Liberty Global is taking over Sunrise Communications in a deal valuing the group at $7.4 billion. The Shanghai Composite moved 21.02 points or 0.63% lower to 3319.26 on Wednesday, falling as much as 2% during Asian trade as Bloomberg reported that China will bring up Tencent’s WeChat and other tech matters at a trade meeting with US officials this weekend.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.06%, EUR/USD was up 0.28% and USD/JPY was up 0.44%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 69 cents (1.66%), and June gasoline is up 2.23%.