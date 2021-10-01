Cash cattle is trading at basically a dollar lower this week, to $122.65, according to The Hightower Report.
Sell pressure prevails in the markets after live and feeder cattle finished with triple-digit losses, opening the door for further downside pressure, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: October E-mini S&Ps were down 0.42% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.14%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.64%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.70% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.05. European stocks slumped to their lowest in two months on the first trading day of October, following a sharp sell-off in the US and Asia and after declining in September for the first time since January. Investors remained concerned about rising inflation and slowing global growth. US weekly jobless claims rose for a third straight period, German retail sales rose less than expected in August and power shortages in China are likely to put additional pressure on global supply chains. Major bourses in Asia followed Wall Street sharply lower on Friday, dragged down by a further rise in US initial jobless claims, a spike in bond yields, and rising cases of the Delta strain. The Nikkei 225 led the losses, plunging more than 2%, amid mounting tensions between Tokyo and Pyongyang over North Korea's ballistic missile and concerns over the pace of economic recovery in Japan
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.03%, EUR/USD was up 0.08% and USD/JPY was down 0.08%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.01%, and June gasoline is unchanged.