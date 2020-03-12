With beef demand fears, the boxed beef market could turn down sharply, The Hightower Report said.
“Traders remain fearful of a backup of cattle on feedlots as weights are higher than normal,” the report said.
The monthly Cattle on Feed report is due Friday at 2 pm. Allendale expects to see placements 1.6% over last year. It would continue five months in a row of higher placements.
“We see January marketings, finished cattle leaving feedlots, at 2.4% under last year. Our placement and marketing estimates suggest a Feb. 1 on-feed total at 12.038 million head, 3% over last year,” Allendale said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 4.69%. In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 fell 5.60%, France’s CAC 40 dropped 6.43%, Germany’s DAX Index dropped by 6.16% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was down 5.87%. Investors are hoping for further stimulus measures to help offset the economic impact of the coronavirus. “Markets are paying even more attention to the ECB decision and to its capacity to intervene after President Trump decided to ban travels from Europe for 30 days,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, trade was also down. In India, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 2,919 points or 8.2% to close at 32,778 today. According to TradingEconomics, stocks plunged after the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic and the Trump administration suspended all travel from Europe for the next 30 days. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.52% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 4.41%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.03%, EUR/USD was down 0.24% and USD/JPY was down 0.72%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 6.12% and April gasoline is dropped 11.87%.