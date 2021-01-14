Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $2.37 to $213.37.
- Select went up $2.01 to $201.07.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,786 sold dressed at $172.04. In Iowa/Minnesota, 340 head were sold live at $106.56, and 1,598 head were sold dressed at $172.71.
The cattle markets were down as traders continued to show concern about production costs, demand and cash values, according to Total Farm Management.
Weekly export meat sales were strong with beef sales totaling 16,800 metric tons with the majority going to South Korea and Japan, according to Karl Setzer with Agrivisor.