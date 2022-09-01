Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 27 cents to $258.07/cwt.
- Select down $1.15 to $236.59/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,899 sold live at $142-145 and 1,160 sold dressed at $226-228. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 643 sold live at $143.50-145 and 134 head sold dressed at $228.
October cattle markets were higher most of the session “but well off the early highs,” The Hightower Report said. “February cattle is trading slightly lower on the session and may need more downside before fully correcting the oversold condition.”
“Weakness in the beef market has triggered weakness in the cash market the past few weeks with beef prices down to the lowest level since early May,” The Hightower Report said.