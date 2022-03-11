Cattle futures are steady to lower after a tough outing on Thursday fueled by a move higher in corn and soybean prices, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. “This trend is likely to hold as grain markets are seeing strong money flow,” he said. “With the weak price action, live cattle futures look to be targeting a re-test of last week’s low.”
Slaughter volumes for the past week were 655,000 up from last week’s 647,000 but short of last year’s 666,000 head, according to The Cattle Report. USDA continues revising slaughter numbers from two weeks ago leaving slaughter numbers higher than reported at the time. All of the revisions this year have been upward.
Outside markets
Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps were up 1.24% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 3.24%, France’s CAC 40 was up 2.29%, All major European bourses regained ground Friday, with the benchmark DAX 30 adding over 1% to above 13,600 points buoyed by bargain hunting for beaten-down stocks. Still, market sentiment remains clouded by the war in Ukraine, rising inflation and higher interest rates. Recent talks between Russia and Ukraine's foreign ministers in Turkey failed as Moscow's representative once again defended its invasion and said it was going as planned. On top of that, the ECB accelerated its exit from bond purchases in a surprise move on Thursday, opening the door for an interest rate hike late in the year to contain soaring inflation. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.41% to close at 3,310 while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.62% to 12,447 on Friday, as mainland shares reversed losses from earlier in the session on bargain hunting and short covering towards the close. China’s equity markets sold off at Friday’s open after US-listed Chinese stocks tumbled overnight following the naming of the first Chinese firms to be potentially delisted from US exchanges. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index plunged 10% on Thursday, its biggest slide since October 2008, with firms including Alibaba, Baidu, Nio and XPeng falling between 6%-12%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.09%, EUR/USD was up 0.29% and USD/JPY was up 0.62%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.70%, and April gasoline is up 2.58%.