Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 1.00 to $269.11/cwt.
  • Select down 1.12 to $243.88/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed.

Traders were disappointed last week that packers bought cattle cheaper and weren’t as aggressive as previous weeks by not paying extra high premium prices for Midwest cattle, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

Higher corn prices pressured the cattle complex today, according to Total Farm Marketing.

