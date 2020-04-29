“We see higher trade ahead,” The Hightower Report said. They note the huge discount for June cattle to the cash market and the rise of beef prices recently for their optimism. “Beef prices may pull back once the slaughter plants are running smoothly,” they said, “and the reopening of the economy could cause stronger than expected consumer demand.”
Cattle trade has been light this week, around $150 dressed, with average dressed last week coming in around $154.31. Dressed beef values did see a major jump yesterday with choice up $18.98 and select up $22.10, Allendale said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.81% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.73%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.72%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.98% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 2.18%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.44% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.06%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.23%, EUR/USD was up 0.41% and USD/JPY was down 0.20%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $3.09 cents (24.55%), and June gasoline is up 8.13%.