Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said
- Choice fell $10.94 to $236.06/cwt.
- Select went down $5.11 to $222.84.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,614 head sold live at $103-109, with 4,403 head sold dressed at $165-172. In Iowa/Minnesota, 279 head were sold live at $101-103, and 131 head were sold dressed at $165.
“A continued collapse in the beef prices and fears that retail prices pushed high enough to discourage demand into a key beef demand weekend helped to pressure the market,” The Hightower Report said.
“August Feeder Cattle couldn’t take advantage of yesterday’s strong close,” Ben DiCostanzo said. “It opened lower and failed to take out yesterday’s high. Price retreated to test the prior sessions low and couldn’t take that out.”