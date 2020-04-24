Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $9.08 to $293.37/cwt.
- Select was $6.13 higher to $279.02.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,968 head sold live for $94-$100, and 288 head sold dressed for $150-$160. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 190 head sold live for $95, and 35 head sold dressed for $160.
Beef values continued to remain high.
“Slaughter plants have had trouble staying open, and slaughter this week is running 10% behind last week and 29% behind the same week last year,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Beef values are at record highs as grocers secure supplies ahead of more possible plant closures.”
“June cattle continues to trade at a massive discount to the cash market and this is a potentially bullish force if there is progress on the closed slaughterhouse issue,” the Hightower Report said. “Beef prices have surged to an all-time high and this may leave enough incentive for packers to quickly resolve these problems.”