Cattle markets made impressive triple digit gains yesterday in bullish key reversal action, according to Stewart-Peterson. “Since futures are already holding a premium to the cash market, the apparent jump in cash values legitimizes traders’ anticipation for cash appreciation,” Stewart-Peterson said.
The market experienced aggressive buying yesterday with a minor turn up in the cash market. “This appears to be an overreaction as futures already holding premium to the cash market and the market will need to absorb a massive supply of all meat in the weeks ahead, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: Sept.E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.63%. Early this morning in Europe, the Sept. Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.83%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.64%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.52% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.30%. Stock markets in Europe were mostly down overnight, “dragged down by renewed trade tensions between the US and China and following contradictory signs from economic data: the Chinese economy rebounded more than expected but June’s retail sales unexpectedly fell,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, trade was mostly down; at one point, the Shanghai Composite plunged 111.67 points or 3.32% “as risk appetite decreased due to worries about a wide-ranging dispute between the United States and China over the control of advanced technologies and the protection of civil liberties in Hong Kong,” according to radingEconomics.com. Overnight Shanghai’s Composite Index dropped 4.48%, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.79%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.08%, EUR/USD down 0.03% and USD/JPY was up 0.16%.
Energy: Sept. WTI crude oil prices this morning is down 1.06%, and Sept. gasoline is down 0.56%.