The week is starting on a high note. The April cattle contract rallied $3.30 and set new contract highs last week, and finished with a Friday gain of 30 cents. The other front months were also higher from Friday to Friday and went into the weekend 15 to 52 cents higher on the day, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
Tightening supply, cold weather and light weights show keep the cattle market firm, The Hightower Report said today. It also said, “Corrective breaks in August cattle should be seen as buying opportunities.”
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.77%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.20%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.34%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.90% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.72%. European markets are lower after the likelihood of further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve rose after an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report. Markets also reacted to increasing geopolitical tensions between U.S. and China, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets, were mixed with China down “as market sentiment was hurt by reports of the suspected Chinese spy balloon being shot down over the Atlantic Ocean by U.S. military,”TradingEconomics.com said today. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.76% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.76%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.28%, EUR/USD was down 0.12% and USD/JPY was up 0.58%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 51 cents (0.69%), and March gasoline is up 0.33%.