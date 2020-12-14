Live cattle futures have seen open interest 25% under last year indicating we could see a supportive longer term market cycle, Allendale said.
Beef prices were sharply lower on the week and cash markets are lower for the second week in a row, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: January E-mini S&Ps were up 0.76% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.15%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.06%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.27% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.30. European stock markets traded in the green on Monday on hopes the UK and the EU will secure a post-Brexit trade deal after they decided to extend negotiations beyond a Sunday deadline. Meanwhile, the prospect of additional restrictive measures in Germany weighed on sentiment as Europe's largest economy announced it will enter a strict lockdown starting Wednesday, with nonessential stores, schools and hairdressers required to close. The Shanghai Composite moved 21.93 points or 0.66% higher to 3369.12 on Monday following a 2.83% decline in the previous week as Finance Minister Liu Kun noted that China will step up fiscal policy support for a strategy to make its economy mainly rely on domestic demand, supply chains and innovation.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.59%, EUR/USD was up 0.47% and USD/JPY was down 0.32%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.07%, and January gasoline is up 0.97%.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.