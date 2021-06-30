 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

While the short-term trend in the beef market remains down, the futures market is reluctant to push August cattle much below the cash market, The Hightower Report said today.

Live cattle futures finished mixed Tuesday with some profit taking on the bear spreads that have dominated the market recently, while futures are mixed this morning, Total Farm Marketing said.

Cattle futures are mixed with grain “the main event today” having potential impact on livestock prices, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.01%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.83%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.60%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.82% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.50%. “European shares fell more than 1% after a flat start today, with banks, energy and mining stocks leading the losses, as investors worried about the risks associated to the highly infectious Delta virus variant,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are mostly down with the exception of in China where “sentiment proved optimistic” in reaction to the PBoC saying, “Beijing will make its monetary policy flexible, targeted, and appropriate while keeping interbank liquidity reasonable,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.54% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.04%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.06%, EUR/USD was down 0.07% and USD/JPY was up 0.06%.

Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 92 cents (1.23%), and August gasoline is up 0.30%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and steady on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle were caught in the “massive commodity landslide” yesterday, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today. Beef exports are 16% lower we…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“While beef was down sharply on the week, beef prices remain at the highest level on record for this time of year, and up sharply from the las…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“The concerns regarding demand may limit the cash market, and any strength this week could be deemed as a seasonal top,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

A potential move higher in the cash market helped fuel the rally in live cattle futures yesterday, Total Farm Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News