While the short-term trend in the beef market remains down, the futures market is reluctant to push August cattle much below the cash market, The Hightower Report said today.
Live cattle futures finished mixed Tuesday with some profit taking on the bear spreads that have dominated the market recently, while futures are mixed this morning, Total Farm Marketing said.
Cattle futures are mixed with grain “the main event today” having potential impact on livestock prices, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.01%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.83%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.60%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.82% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.50%. “European shares fell more than 1% after a flat start today, with banks, energy and mining stocks leading the losses, as investors worried about the risks associated to the highly infectious Delta virus variant,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are mostly down with the exception of in China where “sentiment proved optimistic” in reaction to the PBoC saying, “Beijing will make its monetary policy flexible, targeted, and appropriate while keeping interbank liquidity reasonable,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.54% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.04%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.06%, EUR/USD was down 0.07% and USD/JPY was up 0.06%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 92 cents (1.23%), and August gasoline is up 0.30%.