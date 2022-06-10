The cattle market may be looking at a basis flip as shorts get squeezed and the packer is put under more pressure to pay up for cattle, lifting the futures market over the cash market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Wholesale boxed beef were mixed on Thursday as choice dipped 64 cents lower and select was 20 cents stronger, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter as 503,000 head on Thursday. That is up from 481,000 during the same week last year.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.03% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.72%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.58%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.23% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.27%. Major bourses in Europe traded nearly 1% lower on Friday, extending losses for a 4th consecutive session, led by a drop in shares of banks, real estate, and financial services. Investors continue to worry that high inflation rates will force central banks to hike rates more aggressively impacting economic growth. Yesterday, European Central Bank confirmed that it would stop its bond-buying program this month and raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years in July. And today investors are gearing up for a highly anticipated US inflation report which most likely would reinforce a more hawkish stance by the US Federal Reserve. The Shanghai Composite jumped 1.42% to 3,285 while the Shenzhen Component rallied 1.9% to 12,035 on Friday, erasing losses from the previous session, with both benchmark indexes closing at their highest in at least two months and posting strong gains for the second straight week. Chinese stocks rallied even after Shanghai reimposed fresh lockdowns in parts of the city and announced a round of mass testing for millions of its residents, just 10 days after a city-wide lockdown was lifted.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.36%, EUR/USD was down 0.37 and USD/JPY was down 0.31%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.58%, and June gasoline is up 0.43%.