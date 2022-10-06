 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

The major swing point is at $147.13 in cattle markets. Possible highs for today’s trade may come in at $150.85, with the lower potential at $144, Nick Eherenberg of One44 Analytics.

“A recovery in the hog market and ideas that beef supply will tighten into the fourth quarter helped to support (cattle) markets,” The Hightower Report said. “Beef prices recovered this week but are just off the break to the lowest level since March 2021.”

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.26% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.17%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.55%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.13% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.98%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.55% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.70%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.34%, EUR/USD was down 0.15% and USD/JPY was up 0.07%.

Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 3 cents (0.03%), and October gasoline is down 0.10%.

