Boxed beef cutout values were lower on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and moderate to heavy offerings. Select and Choice rib and round cuts were steady to firm. Choice chuck and loin cuts were weak to lower while was Select firm.
- Choice was down $1.16 to $206.01/cwt.
- Select was up $1.39 to $197.88/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live FOB sales, with dressed delivered sales of 1,382 at $171.42. In Iowa, live FOB sales of 2,329 were reported at $106.25, with dressed delivered sales of 2,908 reported at $170.57.
April live cattle closed down $3 at $100.07. April feeder cattle closed down $4.50 at $119.02. The Hightower Report says “algorithmic traders were sellers from the start with a collapse in the U.S. stock market and fears of a global recession helping to drive the market lower.”
Both Choice and Select beef prices took hits Thursday, reports Barchart.com. Wholesale boxed beef prices were mixed, with the Choice/Select spread continuing to narrow.