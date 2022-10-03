 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $2.19 to $245.94/cwt.
  • Select was $1.18 higher to $221.31.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 354 head sold dressed for $230. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no live sales, and 210 head sold dressed for $229.

On Monday, in addition to traders expecting tightening supply in the fourth quarter to provide support, the market also had some good technical news, with a recovery bounce. Traders were also watching open interest and liquidation trends. “Open interest is declining and long liquidation selling seems to be active,” the Hightower Report said.

