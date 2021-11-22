Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
Choice up 84 cents to $279.25.
Select down 10 cents to $263.73.
There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Nebraska or Iowa/Minnesota from the USDA
Strong holiday demand for beef pushed cattle higher today even though the cattle on feed report was neutral, according to The Hightower Report.
Futures are moving higher in line with cash and the cash trade was expected to be slow due to the holiday, according to Total Farm Marketing.