“The cattle market is still trending higher, but the weak price action is testing lower support levels and could leave the market susceptible to additional downside pressure, especially if the Omicron variant of COVID impacts cattle flows,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Beef prices stayed strong last week and sit at the highest level since November 29, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.60% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.41%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.72%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.84% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.29%. In Asian markets, technology stocks are leading declines as stocks have had a weak start to the year, Tradingeconomics.com said. Investors are closely watching COVID developments in China as well. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.90% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.90%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.05%, EUR/USD was down 0.06% and USD/JPY was up 0.37%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 77 cents (0.98%), and February gasoline is up 1.04%.