 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

“The cattle market is still trending higher, but the weak price action is testing lower support levels and could leave the market susceptible to additional downside pressure, especially if the Omicron variant of COVID impacts cattle flows,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Beef prices stayed strong last week and sit at the highest level since November 29, The Hightower Report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.60% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.41%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.72%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.84% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.29%. In Asian markets, technology stocks are leading declines as stocks have had a weak start to the year, Tradingeconomics.com said. Investors are closely watching COVID developments in China as well. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.90% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.90%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.05%, EUR/USD was down 0.06% and USD/JPY was up 0.37%.

Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 77 cents (0.98%), and February gasoline is up 1.04%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market is still trending higher, but the weak price action has tested lower support levels as money flow has been moving out of the…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

After the “aggressive” selloff in the stock market over the past three days, a bounceback may spell good news for cattle markets, The Hightowe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Last week’s slaughter was reported at 620,000 head, a disappointment to the entire industry and– none more than cattle feeders who sensed a re…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher on follow-through from Friday’s strong finish, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The mo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Traders are nervous that the near-term demand situation could pressure the market, according to The Hightower Report.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Despite lower closes yesterday and mixed calls this morning, the cattle market “is still trending higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. However,…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News