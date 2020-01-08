The technical action in cattle is bullish this week, but the sluggish beef trade has caused packer margins to tighten considerably and this could ease packer demand for live inventory, The Hightower Report said.
The cattle market is giving back some of its Monday gains, Brugler Marketing said. “Live cattle futures saw come profit taking on Turnaround Tuesday, settling 47 to 75 cents lower. Feeder cattle futures also gave back a portion of Monday’s near limit gains, as futures closed with losses ranging from $0.92 to $1.52,” Brugler Marketing said this morning.
The rally in the cash market is impressive, given the recent supply, The Hightower Report says. “However, the upside seems limited unless there is significant weather disruption over the near term.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.18% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.08%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.14%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.22% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.02%. “European stocks followed Asian markets lower Wednesday on renewed fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East after Iran launched a dozen ballistic missiles at US forces in Iraq overnight in retaliation to last week’s assassination of General Qasem Soleiman,” TradingEconomics.com said. Asia Pacific markets trimmed losses after plunging in the early hours of the Wednesday trading, following news that Iran assured that its strike on U.S. bases in Iraq had concluded, while US President Donald Trump tweeted that "All is well!" and "So far so good!" Trading Economics said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.12% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.51%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.16%, EUR/USD was down 0.26% and USD/JPY was up 0.29%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.29%, and gasoline is down 094%.