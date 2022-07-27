 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

The heat keeps average weights lower than normal, but also might spark additional cow and non-Fed cattle slaughter, The Hightower Report said today.

A strong move in grain prices and the prospect of softening cash cattle markets are weighing on both live and feeder cattle markets this morning, Total Farm Marketing said today.

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.85%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.45%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.22%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.26% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.54%. Stock markets in Europe are up, tracking global positive cues. Ahead of a highly anticipated rate hike from the U.S. Fed., investor mood was lifted overnight after upbeat earnings by major U.S. tech stocks, namely Microsoft and Alphabet, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian stocks were mixed with China down slightly amid persistent pandemic-related concerns, economic uncertainties and its cautious policy approach, 1. TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.05% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.22%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index down up 0.33%, EUR/USD was up 0.50% and USD/JPY was down 0.17%.

Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.16 cents (1.20%), and September gasoline is up 1.11%.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Traders await this afternoon’s USDA Cattle Inventory and On Feed reports. “The data should still reflect a tightening cattle supply,” Total Fa…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Short-term demand appears to be better than expected with beef prices moving up to the highest level since April 15, The Hightower Report said…

Cattle

Choice carcass values are at $270+ and are strong from this time of year, Total Farm Marketing said. “Tomorrow will bring the next USDA Cattle…

Cattle

After Friday’s ‘bearish’ cattle on feed report, The Hightower Report noted that buyers turned active on Monday. “October cattle experienced an…

Cattle

While cattle markets had a strong close on Friday, most of the news may be priced in, which could pressure the market this morning, Total Farm…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News