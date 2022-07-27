The heat keeps average weights lower than normal, but also might spark additional cow and non-Fed cattle slaughter, The Hightower Report said today.
A strong move in grain prices and the prospect of softening cash cattle markets are weighing on both live and feeder cattle markets this morning, Total Farm Marketing said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.85%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.45%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.22%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.26% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.54%. Stock markets in Europe are up, tracking global positive cues. Ahead of a highly anticipated rate hike from the U.S. Fed., investor mood was lifted overnight after upbeat earnings by major U.S. tech stocks, namely Microsoft and Alphabet, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian stocks were mixed with China down slightly amid persistent pandemic-related concerns, economic uncertainties and its cautious policy approach, 1. TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.05% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.22%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index down up 0.33%, EUR/USD was up 0.50% and USD/JPY was down 0.17%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.16 cents (1.20%), and September gasoline is up 1.11%.