“The trend is up and the supply fundamentals remain supportive but the market also remains in an overbought technical condition,” The Hightower Report said today.
After a long weekend, the cattle futures market settled Tuesday with $0.45 to $1.17 gains. April contracts saw a $1.45 range on both sides of unchanged that saw another new contract high, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.08%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.45%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.49%, Germany’s DAX Index down 0.28% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.85%. European shares dropped to over one-week lows today, “as a batch of strong economic data from the United States, Euro Area and the United Kingdom sparked worries that interest rates could stay higher for longer,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks extended losses from the previous session tracking sharp losses on Wall Street overnight, “as investors fretted about the prospect that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue hiking rates to tame inflation, “TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.47% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.34%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.01%, EUR/USD was down 0.03% and USD/JPY was down 0.36%.
Energy: April crude oil prices this morning are down 58 cents (0.76%), and April gasoline is down 0.11%.