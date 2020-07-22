After trading with midday gains, Tuesday afternoon action reversed direction in the live cattle futures market, Brugler Marketing reported. The front months closed 15 to 42 cents lower, save for April 2021 contracts which held on to a 2-cent gain.
Cattle on Feed is due for release on Friday. Allendale sees June feedlot placements 2.8% over last year. This would stop five months in a row of lower than last year placements. With a June marketing at 3.1% over last year we compute the starting On Feed as of July 1 at 0.7% under last year.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.10% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.62%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.06%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.45% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.92%. European stocks traded in the red on Wednesday from the previous session's four-month highs, as US-China tensions intensified after the US government ordered Beijing to close its consulate in Houston. Also, mounting COVID-19 concerns weighed on sentiment as U.S. President Trump said that the surge in infections would “get worse before it gets better.” The Shanghai Composite Index reversed its early losses and gained 38 points or 1.1% to 3,359 on Wednesday at around 01:00 PM Shanghai time, lifted by Beijing's capital market reforms.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.19%, EUR/USD was up 0.48% and USD/JPY was up 0.21%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 62 cents (1.48%), and June gasoline is down 1.12%.