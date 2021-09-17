 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down $3.53 to $314.47/cwt.
  • Select was 52 cents lower to $279.75.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 208 head sold live for $123, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 275 head sold live for $124-124.50, and 491 head sold dressed for $195-200.

On Friday traders were watching trends in fat cattle futures and feeders. “Front month fat cattle futures are trading 45 to 65 cents lower at midday,” Brugler Marketing said. “USDA mentioned some $123-$124 sales in TX on Thursday and $125 for NE. Feeder cattle futures are also in the red with midday losses of 32 to 87 cents.”

“Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in Friday’s AM update,” Brugler Marketing said. “Choice boxes were another $1.92 weaker, while Select boxes’ $2.27 bump tightened the spread to $33.54. USDA estimated cattle slaughter at 475,000 head for the week through Thursday. That remains 5,000 head below last year’s pace.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Cattle are called steady to lower after facing another round of selling pressure as long liquidation and technical selling drives the live ca…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cash cattle seems to be in position to trend higher into the fourth quarter, The Hightower Report said today. “Per capita supply is tightening…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are being called “steady to weaker” after lower trade yesterday as prices consolidate after Tuesday, Total Farm Marketing said.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

October cattle held support and consolidated on the 200-day moving average for the third consecutive day, but the overall market is on a slipp…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Both cattle markets are technically weak, but moving into oversold conditions,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This could bring a bounce, but un…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News