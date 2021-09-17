Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $3.53 to $314.47/cwt.
- Select was 52 cents lower to $279.75.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 208 head sold live for $123, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 275 head sold live for $124-124.50, and 491 head sold dressed for $195-200.
On Friday traders were watching trends in fat cattle futures and feeders. “Front month fat cattle futures are trading 45 to 65 cents lower at midday,” Brugler Marketing said. “USDA mentioned some $123-$124 sales in TX on Thursday and $125 for NE. Feeder cattle futures are also in the red with midday losses of 32 to 87 cents.”
“Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in Friday’s AM update,” Brugler Marketing said. “Choice boxes were another $1.92 weaker, while Select boxes’ $2.27 bump tightened the spread to $33.54. USDA estimated cattle slaughter at 475,000 head for the week through Thursday. That remains 5,000 head below last year’s pace.”