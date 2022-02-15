 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

There is support in the cattle market as traders expect declining COVID cases will translate to better demand, Total Farm Marketing said. “Cattle owners will be pricing all cattle higher this week.”

Feeder cattle futures may find a headwind from the lower grain prices this morning, Blue Line Futures said.

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.15% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.60%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.33%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.64% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.75%. European markets are trading are dealing with Russia/Ukraine fears in the coming days, but reports are indicating some Russian military units may be moving back to their bases. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index were unchanged overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.15%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.36%, EUR/USD was up 0.43% and USD/JPY was up 0.09%.

Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $3.30 (3.46%), and April gasoline is down 2.90%.

