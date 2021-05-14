 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.

  • Choice rose 16 cents to $316.94/cwt.
  • Select went down $2.72 to $293.19.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 80 head sold dressed at $192, with 1,094 sold live at $119-122. In Iowa/Minnesota, 517 head were sold live at $120, and 38 head were sold dressed at $191.

Cattle markets tested the $115 level today “but found support as traders see the strong trend in the beef market and the discount to the cash market as positive forces,” The Hightower Report said. “Strength in the beef market this week could support a firm tone to cash next week.”

Rumors of a beef plant not running caused a knee jerk reaction in trade, Total Farm Marketing said, but that may be done. “June cattle have substantial discount to cash,” they said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The “red-hot beef market” continues to provide support and talk that cash cattle prices have stabilized and have the potential to trade higher…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News