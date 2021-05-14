Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 16 cents to $316.94/cwt.
- Select went down $2.72 to $293.19.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 80 head sold dressed at $192, with 1,094 sold live at $119-122. In Iowa/Minnesota, 517 head were sold live at $120, and 38 head were sold dressed at $191.
Cattle markets tested the $115 level today “but found support as traders see the strong trend in the beef market and the discount to the cash market as positive forces,” The Hightower Report said. “Strength in the beef market this week could support a firm tone to cash next week.”
Rumors of a beef plant not running caused a knee jerk reaction in trade, Total Farm Marketing said, but that may be done. “June cattle have substantial discount to cash,” they said.