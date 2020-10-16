Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was 45 cents lower to $210.03/cwt.
- Select was down $2.98 to $193.52.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 990 head sold dressed for $167-168. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,855 head sold live for $106-107, and 221 head sold dressed for $166-167.
“Seasonally, the retail market is looking for a bottom, and will start to anticipate improved holiday demand,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Due to COVID restriction and its hangover, the market may be concerned that this demand will be limited. Export sales report this on Friday morning were disappointing with weekly sales at 13,400 MT, down 35% from last week.”
“Beef export bookings were down 35% wk/wk with just 13,438 MT sold,” Brugler Marketing said. “Japan and Mexico were the top buyers in the weekly update. USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 16,169 MT were shipped on the week, pushing YTD exports to 631,838 MT. Wholesale boxed beef prices were mixed on Friday morning.”