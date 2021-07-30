Tightening supply and strong demand signals to keep the trend upward, The Hightower Report said today. “Consumer demand remains very strong with impressive retail sales numbers,” The Report said.
The quiet cash trade this week has come in the face of a move higher in the box beef retail trade, Total Farm Marketing said today. “As retailers begin locking in Labor Day product, carcasses saw good support,” TFM’s sunrise report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.64%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.60%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.25%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.84% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.90%. Stock markets in Europe moved lower, led by losses in travel stocks, investors remain concerned about Beijing's regulatory crackdown, the spread of the Delta variant, and signs of inflationary pressure in Europe, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets traded lower overnight. The Nikkei 225 sank 499 points to finish at 27,283 today, the lowest close since the start of the year amid mounting fears over the latest COVID-19 situation in Japan, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index finished down 0.41% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index fell by 1.40%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.08%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was up 0.16%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 20 cents (0.29%), and September gasoline is down 0.27%.