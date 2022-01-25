Technical action is bearish in the cattle market, as the markets gapped lower yesterday, The Hightower Report said. “Open interest is also high which is a concern but the market seems to have the short term fundamentals to recover.”
“Cattle futures broke lower technically, dropping to support levels and trading to their lowest point since November,” Total Farm Marketing said. The selling yesterday started at the open as cattle futures gapped lower, triggering a round of technical selling and long liquidation.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.44% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.31%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.00%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.74% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.85%. Trading Economics said market volatility is expected to continue from worries over Ukraine/Russia tensions while awaiting a policy decision from the U.S. fed tomorrow. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 2.58% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.66%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.34%, EUR/USD was down 0.46% and USD/JPY was up unchanged.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 35 cents (0.42%), and March gasoline is up 0.92%.