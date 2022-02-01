 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher with futures seeing aggressive buying strength to start the week, according to Total Farm Marketing.

There is a lower supply of market-ready cattle this week, according to The Hightower Report.

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.02% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.74%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.92%, Germany’s DAX increased 1.81%, and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.79%. In Asian markets Shanghai’s Composite index fell 0.33% and Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.92%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.18%, EU/USD was up 0.22% and the USD/JPN was down 0.38%.

Energy: Crude oil prices this morning are down 48 cents (0.54%) and gasoline is down 0.64%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

