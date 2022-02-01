Cattle futures are called steady to higher with futures seeing aggressive buying strength to start the week, according to Total Farm Marketing.
There is a lower supply of market-ready cattle this week, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside Markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.02% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.74%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.92%, Germany’s DAX increased 1.81%, and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.79%. In Asian markets Shanghai’s Composite index fell 0.33% and Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.92%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.18%, EU/USD was up 0.22% and the USD/JPN was down 0.38%.
Energy: Crude oil prices this morning are down 48 cents (0.54%) and gasoline is down 0.64%.