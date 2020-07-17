Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell 33 cents to $200.47/cwt.
- Select went down 99 cents to $190.31.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 774 head sold dressed at $157, with 488 sold live at $98. In Iowa/Minnesota, 386 head were sold live at $96-100, and 599 head were sold dressed at $157-158.
“When this buy signal was issued at $105.92 it was time to get long,” Murray Rosenberg said. “Thus far the rally has reached $110.80. When the daily and weekly quants issue like signals it’s time to act!”
The Hightower report said they expect supply to taper off as demand moves back to normal. “But this is not a normal year with third-quarter meat production expected to recover after losses from the second quarter,” they said.