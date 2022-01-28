This week’s slaughter volumes tops last week by 8,000 head as of Friday morning, according to The Cattle Report. This is the fourth week of sub-par volumes and possibly the last as the promise of next week will be more balance in the marketplace between processor and feeder.
The cattle market seems to have the fundamentals to turn higher over the near term, but the sideways trade in the cash market and the choppy trade for beef prices recently has kept the short-term trend down, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside market
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were down 0.41% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.73%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.89%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.93% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.23. Equity markets in Europe were slightly down Friday and were heading for their worst month since October 2020, due to the prospects of faster policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve and mounting geopolitical tensions in Ukraine. Tech stocks were also under pressure and were on track to suffer their worst monthly loss since October 2008, even as their US peer Apple reported overnight better-than-expected quarterly revenues in the fiscal first quarter, despite a supply-chain crunch fueled by the pandemic and chip shortages. On a brighter note, GDP data from France, Spain and Sweden came in better-than-forecast, as well as earnings reports from LVMH, H&M and UniCredit. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.97% to close at 3,361 while the Shenzhen Component shed 0.53% to 13,328 on Friday, as investors avoided making big bets ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday. Both indices dropped about 5% for the week, extending year-to-date losses for the tech-heavy Shenzhen Index to 10.3% as prospects of tighter policy from the US Federal Reserve added to concerns over the Chinese market’s regulatory headwinds. While an increasing number of Wall Street firms turned positive on China due to monetary easing, the country’s equity markets have yet to recover from sharp losses.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.10%, EUR/USD was down 0.02% and USD/JPY was up 0.24%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.84%, and March gasoline is up 1.02%.