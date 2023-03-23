June’s cattle contract “experienced a hook reversal after testing key support at $154.37,” The Hightower Report said. “This is a positive technical development.”
“USDA confirmed some cash trade from $162 to $165, and from $264 - $268 in the beef on Wednesday,” Alan Brugler of Barchart said. “The bulk of trading was $1 lower than last week near $163.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.78% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.17%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.23%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.09% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.75%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.64% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.17%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.09%, EUR/USD was up 0.33% and USD/JPY was down 0.19%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 48 cents (0.68%), and May gasoline is up 1.25%.