Live cattle markets broke below the bottom of the three-week consolidation mark on Wednesday, hitting their lowest levels since June 11, The Hightower Report said. The next target lower for cattle is at $118.87 and $117.23 for the August contract.
Cattle slaughter is “very low” Karl Setzer said, as beef stocks are beginning to tighten up.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.44% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 2.50%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.33%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 2.13% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.04%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.79% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.80%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.29%, EUR/USD was up 0.53% and USD/JPY was down 0.86%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 31 cents (0.42%), and August gasoline is up 0.09%.