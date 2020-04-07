Live cattle futures will see expanded limits again today, with the potential of $4.50 change either way. “The USDA cattle kill estimate was lower than expected at 110,000 head,” Allendale said. That is about 11,000 head below normal.
“This market is cautious of potential slaughter slow downs which could back up cattle supplies and disrupt processing lines,” Total Farm Marketing said. “However, talk of the deep discount of futures to cash should spark some recovery.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 3.23 this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 2.96%, France’s CAC 40 was up 3.03%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 3.91% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 3.44%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 2.05% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 2.01%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.89%, EUR/USD was up 1.04% and USD/JPY was down 0.14%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 37 cents (1.34%), and May gasoline is up 4.03%.