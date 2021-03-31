Traders see short-term demand indicators being as good as they get, according to The Hightower Report. Demand is increased by COVID checks and consumers’ desire to get out after restrictions.
CBP sold 900 cattle yesterday in their sealed bid format at slightly over $116 - one higher than the previous week's market in the south, according to The Cattle Report. The cash market needs more cattle in the cash pool and it needs reporting on cattle that trade each day of the week but are unreported.
Outside markets
Stocks: May E-mini S&Ps were up 0.08% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.23%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.09%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.02% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.14. European stock markets continued to trade along the flatline on Wednesday, after flash estimates showed consumer prices in the 19-nation Eurozone economy rose at the fastest pace since January last year. Still, the rise is expected to be temporary due to the base effect and as the economic outlook remains bleak, as Europe is now battling a third wave of the coronavirus and lags behind the U.S. and the U.K. in COVID-19 vaccination. Also, the index that excludes alcohol and tobacco, and that the ECB pays close attention to when trying to predict whether any trend in the headline rate is sustainable or not, eased to a three-month low of 0.9%. Meantime, Germany restricted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 60 while the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 in France reached the highest level this year. The Shanghai Composite lost 14.77 points or 0.43% to 3441.91 on Wednesday, falling 3.27% for the month amid concerns over rising long-term bond yield and worries over a broader market meltdown due to a defaulting hedge fund. Reports that Washington condemns moves by Beijing to further reduce political participation and representation in Hong Kong also dragged down sentiment.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.11%, EUR/USD was up 0.14% and USD/JPY was up 0.34%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.23%, and May gasoline is up 0.23%.