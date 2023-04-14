Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 2.20 to $302.62/cwt.
- Select up 49 cents to $283.87/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 1,186 head sold dressed at $290.00. mIn negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 644 head sold live at $182.78 and 76 head sold dressed at $290.00.
The continued gains in boxed beef and strong beef demand are forcing packers to pay up for cattle, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The week’s FI cattle slaughter is estimated at 489k head through Thursday. That is 10k head lighter than the same week last year but is 1,000 above last week, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.