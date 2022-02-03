 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down $1.69 to $281.46.
  • Select was down $3.10 to $276.47.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, USDA reported 625 head sold dressed at $222.58 and 2,548 sold live at $139.86. In Iowa/Minnesota, USDA reported 1,524 head sold live at $139.97 to $142 and 1,005 head sold dressed at $220.88.

April cattle closed slightly lower on the day after a contract high, and the key reversal is a sign of a top, according to The Hightower Report.

Chain speed returning to normal should be supportive to the market, but cash activity has been limited this week, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

