Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.69 to $281.46.
- Select was down $3.10 to $276.47.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, USDA reported 625 head sold dressed at $222.58 and 2,548 sold live at $139.86. In Iowa/Minnesota, USDA reported 1,524 head sold live at $139.97 to $142 and 1,005 head sold dressed at $220.88.
April cattle closed slightly lower on the day after a contract high, and the key reversal is a sign of a top, according to The Hightower Report.
Chain speed returning to normal should be supportive to the market, but cash activity has been limited this week, according to Total Farm Marketing.