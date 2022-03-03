 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

The cash cattle trade is being watched closely this week, with larger supply of heavy weight cattle acting as a limit on the market, Total Farm Marketing said. “The strong price movement again on Tuesday in the grain markets keeps the pressure on the feeder market.”

April’s cattle contract made new lows yesterday, but Blue Line Futures said they are walking back their bearish bias as technical support comes in to play.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.63% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.25%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.21%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.50% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.27%. Losses in most markets continue on concerns on the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine, Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.09% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index up 0.70%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.20%, EUR/USD was down 0.28% and USD/JPY was up 0.13%.

Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $2.09 (1.90%), and April gasoline is down 0.51%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

